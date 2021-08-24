My Morning Jacket announce new album, release new song “Regularly Scheduled Programming”

Pre-order My Morning Jacket's new album on clear double vinyl in our store.

My Morning Jacket had been posting teasers implying that something would happen on August 24, and now that day is here, and the band have announced a new album and released a new song. The album is self-titled, and it follows 2020's The Waterfall II, but that album was actually recorded back in 2015 alongside The Waterfall, so this is the band's first newly written music in six years.

The first taste is "Regularly Scheduled Programming," a synth-fueled song that goes in a similar psychedelic pop direction to The Waterfall II. The album arrives October 22 via ATO, and you can pre-order it on clear double vinyl in our store. We've also got MMJ's 2008 album Evil Urges on black blob vinyl in our store. Watch the video for the new song below.

MMJ are about to begin a tour, including two nights at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium (9/10 & 9/11) with Brittany Howard (tickets). They also bring back their Mexico concert vacation One Big Holiday in 2022.

Tracklist

1. Regularly Scheduled Programming

2. Love Love Love

3. In Color

4. Least Expected

5. Never In The Real World

6. The Devil’s In The Details

7. Lucky To Be Alive

8. Complex

9. Out Of Range, Pt. 2

10. Penny For Your Thoughts

11. I Never Could Get Enough

My Morning Jacket -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

08/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ”

08/28 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

09/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

09/04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

09/07 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann – TD Pavilion ^

09/10 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

09/11 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

09/23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

09/25 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

09/28 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

09/29 – Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park Pavilion *

10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

10/02– Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

10/03 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *

10/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre # SOLD OUT

10/30 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween SOLD OUT

10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre # SOLD OUT

11/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theater #

11/04 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre #

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre # SOLD OUT

12/29 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/30 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

12/31 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

03/02-03/05 – Riviera Cancún, Mexico @ One Big Holiday

^ And Brittany Howard

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine

“ Special Guest Flock of Dimes