My Morning Jacket share “Love Love Love” off new self-titled album

Having just brought their tour to NYC's Forest Hills Stadium for two shows with Brittany Howard (check out pics), My Morning Jacket have released the new song "Love Love Love" off their upcoming self-titled album, which they debuted live at the first Forest Hills show. It's a groovy psych-rock track that finds MMJ in fine form, and you can watch the trippy, colorful, George Mays-directed video below.

