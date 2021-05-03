My Morning Jacket’s ‘It Still Moves’ & ‘Evil Urges’ getting repressed on colored vinyl (pre-order now)

My Morning Jacket's third album, 2003's It Still Moves, and their fifth album, 2008's Evil Urges, are getting gorgeous vinyl reissues. It Still Moves has been remixed and remastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering and has been pressed on double "golden smoke" colored vinyl, while Evil Urges is on a double disc "cream with black blob" colored vinyl set. Both are albums are housed in premium gatefold jackets, and are due out on June 25, 2021. You can pre-order them in our store now, and see their tracklists below.

Meanwhile, MMJ are headlining the first day of Railbird Music Festival in Lexington, KY this summer, on Saturday, August 28.

MY MORNING JACKET - IT STILL MOVES TRACKLIST:

1. Mahgeetah

2. Dancefloors

3. Golden

4. Masterplan

5. One Big Holiday

6. I Will Sign You Songs

7. Easy Morning Rebel

8. Run Thru

9. Rollin' Back

10. Just One Thing

11. Steam Engine

12. One In The Same

MY MORNING JACKET - EVIL URGES TRACKLIST:

1. Evil Urges

2. Touch Me I'm Going to Scream, Pt. 1

3. Highly Suspicious

4. I'm Amazed

5. Thank You Too!

6. Sec Walking

7. Two Halves

8. Librarian

9. Look At You

10. Aluminum Park

11. Remnants

12. Smokin from Shootin

13. Touch Me I'm Going to Scream, Pt. 2