My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday 2022 in pics (Brittany Howard, Sharon Van Etten, more)

My Morning Jacket recently wrapped up the 2022 edition of One Big Holiday, their Mexico concert vacation, that included three sets from them as well as performances from Sharon Van Etten, Brittany Howard, Lord Huron, Fruit Bats, Strand of Oaks, Washed Out, Steel Pulse, Trampled by Turtles, Black Pumas, Pachyman, and more over its four days at Riviera Cancun. We already posted about MMJ's night one set, where they brought out Trey Anastasio, and they kept the guests coming for their other two sets, too. For night two, they brought on Preservation Hall Jazz Band for "Holdin On to Black Metal" and "Dancefloors," and for the encore, Brittany Howard also joined the crew for covers of George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord" and Bill Wither's "Lean On Me."

For the final night of the festival, Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats, Bonny Light Horseman, etc) came out for a cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "Breakdown," which was followed by a rendition of Burt Bacharach's "What The World Needs Now Is Love" with Sharon Van Etten.

See pictures from the whole fest by Brigid Gallagher below, along with fan-shot video of MMJ and their guests.