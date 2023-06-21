Myke Towers announces ‘La Vida Es Una’ North American tour
Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers released his excellent third album La Vida Es Una earlier this year, and now he's announced a North American tour in support of it. It kicks off with three Mexico shows and then hits Chicago, LA, NYC, and many other cities before wrapping up in Miami. Presale tickets go on sale today (6/21) at 10 AM local, and the general public on-sale begins Thursday (6/22) at 10 AM.
The NYC show is at United Palace on November 10. That presale is underway now. All dates are listed below.
If you haven't heard La Vida Es Una yet, give it a listen below. Singles like "Ulala (Ooh La La)" with Daddy Yankee and "Aguardiente" are some of the year's most addictive Latin trap/reggaeton singles, and the whole album is thoroughly enjoyable as well. In addition to Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel, and Chita appear on it. Myke also guests on another of the year's best singles, "Playa del Inglés" off Quevedo's great debut album Donde Quiero Estar.
Myke Towers -- 2023 Tour Dates
Sept. 20 – Guadalajara, MEX @ Auditorio Telmex
Sept. 22 – Monterrey, MEX @ Auditorio Citibanamex
Sept. 23 – Mexico City, MEX @ Pepsi Center WTC
Oct. 08 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
Oct. 10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
Oct. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
Oct. 15 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Oct. 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
Oct. 20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct. 26 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial at Sugar Land
Oct. 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
Oct. 28 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
Oct. 29 – Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
Nov. 09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
Nov. 10 – New York, NY @ United Palace
Nov. 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
Nov. 12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 14 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Nov. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov. 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Nov. 26 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center