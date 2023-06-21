Myke Towers announces ‘La Vida Es Una’ North American tour

Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers released his excellent third album La Vida Es Una earlier this year, and now he's announced a North American tour in support of it. It kicks off with three Mexico shows and then hits Chicago, LA, NYC, and many other cities before wrapping up in Miami. Presale tickets go on sale today (6/21) at 10 AM local, and the general public on-sale begins Thursday (6/22) at 10 AM.

The NYC show is at United Palace on November 10. That presale is underway now. All dates are listed below.

If you haven't heard La Vida Es Una yet, give it a listen below. Singles like "Ulala (Ooh La La)" with Daddy Yankee and "Aguardiente" are some of the year's most addictive Latin trap/reggaeton singles, and the whole album is thoroughly enjoyable as well. In addition to Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel, and Chita appear on it. Myke also guests on another of the year's best singles, "Playa del Inglés" off Quevedo's great debut album Donde Quiero Estar.

Myke Towers -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sept. 20 – Guadalajara, MEX @ Auditorio Telmex

Sept. 22 – Monterrey, MEX @ Auditorio Citibanamex

Sept. 23 – Mexico City, MEX @ Pepsi Center WTC

Oct. 08 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

Oct. 10 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

Oct. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

Oct. 15 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Oct. 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 26 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial at Sugar Land

Oct. 27 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

Oct. 28 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

Oct. 29 – Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

Nov. 09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

Nov. 10 – New York, NY @ United Palace

Nov. 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Nov. 12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 14 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Nov. 26 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center