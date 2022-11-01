Mykki Blanco announces 2023 North American tour
Mykki Blanco released their fantastic new album, Stay Close To Music, in October, and now they've announced a North American tour supporting it. Their new dates are in March and April of 2023, and follow a run in Europe and the UK this month and next. See all dates below.
Mykki's North American dates kick off in Brooklyn at Elsewhere on March 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 9 AM local.
MYKKI BLANCO: 2022-2023 TOUR
11/1 - Loppen - Copenhagen, DK
11/2 - Gretchen - Berlin, DE
11/6 - Meet Factory - Prague
11/7 - Heidelberg Karlstobahnhof
11/8 - Rote Fabrik - Zurich
11/9 - Queersicht Festival at Bee-Flat - Bern
11/12 - Mousonturm - Frankfurt
11/14 - CBE - Cologne, DE
11/16 - Dabadaba - San Sebastián, Spain
11/21 - La Nau - Barcelona, ES
11/22 - La Casa Encendida - Madrid, ES
11/23 - Music Box - Lisbon, PT
11/29 - Heaven - London, UK
12/2 - Trinity - Bristol, UK
12/3 - Mother @ Lost Lane - Dublin, Ireland
12/4 - G2 - Glasgow, Scotland
12/5 - The Cluny - Newcastle, UK
12/6 - YES - Manchester, UK
2/24 - Perth Festival - Perth, Australia
3/22 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY
3/23 - Theatre Fairmount - Montreal, QC
3/24 - The Great Hall - Toronto, ON
3/25 - Sleeping Village - Chicago, IL
3/28 - Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, B
3/29 - Neumos - Seattle, WA
3/30 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR
4/1 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA
4/2 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA