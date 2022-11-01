Mykki Blanco announces 2023 North American tour

Mykki Blanco released their fantastic new album, Stay Close To Music, in October, and now they've announced a North American tour supporting it. Their new dates are in March and April of 2023, and follow a run in Europe and the UK this month and next. See all dates below.

Mykki's North American dates kick off in Brooklyn at Elsewhere on March 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 9 AM local.

Mykki Blanco 2023 tour loading...

MYKKI BLANCO: 2022-2023 TOUR

11/1 - Loppen - Copenhagen, DK

11/2 - Gretchen - Berlin, DE

11/6 - Meet Factory - Prague

11/7 - Heidelberg Karlstobahnhof

11/8 - Rote Fabrik - Zurich

11/9 - Queersicht Festival at Bee-Flat - Bern

11/12 - Mousonturm - Frankfurt

11/14 - CBE - Cologne, DE

11/16 - Dabadaba - San Sebastián, Spain

11/21 - La Nau - Barcelona, ES

11/22 - La Casa Encendida - Madrid, ES

11/23 - Music Box - Lisbon, PT

11/29 - Heaven - London, UK

12/2 - Trinity - Bristol, UK

12/3 - Mother @ Lost Lane - Dublin, Ireland

12/4 - G2 - Glasgow, Scotland

12/5 - The Cluny - Newcastle, UK

12/6 - YES - Manchester, UK

2/24 - Perth Festival - Perth, Australia

3/22 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY

3/23 - Theatre Fairmount - Montreal, QC

3/24 - The Great Hall - Toronto, ON

3/25 - Sleeping Village - Chicago, IL

3/28 - Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, B

3/29 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

3/30 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

4/1 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

4/2 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA