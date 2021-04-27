Mykki Blanco announces new mini-album; hear “Love Me” ft. Jamila Woods & Jay Cue

Mykki Blanco signed to Transgressive Records earlier this year with "Free Ride," a new single co-produced by FaltyDL and Hudson Mohawke. Now Mykki has announced a new mini-album for the label, Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep. It's their first official release since their 2016 debut LP, Mykki, and it's due out digitally on June 18 and on physical media on October 1. FaltyDL, Blanco's collaborator since 2018, produced most of the mini-album, and also appearing on it is Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, who added vocals, cello, keyboard, and drum machines to "It's Not My Choice." Big Freedia and Kari Faux also collaborated with Blanco on lyrics, for "That’s Folks" and "Summer Fling," respectively.

The latest single, which Blanco is sharing today, features guest appearances from Jamila Woods and Jay Cue. "Love Me" was produced by Daniel Fisher (Physical Therapy) with additional production from FaltyDL, and you can hear it, and see the mini-album's cover art and tracklist, below.

Mykki Blanco - Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep Tracklisting

1. “Trust A Little Bit (God Colony Version)”

2. “Free Ride”

3. “Summer Fling” (feat. Kari Faux)

4. “It's Not My Choice” (feat. Blood Orange)

5. “Fuck Your Choices”

6. “Love Me” (feat. Jamila Woods and Jay Cue)

7. “Want From Me” (feat. Bruno Ribeiro)

8. “Patriarchy Ain't The End of Me”

9. “That's Folks” (feat. Big Freedia)