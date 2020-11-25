Mystery Science Theater 3000 announces 2020 Turkey Day Marathon details

There may not be a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live in NYC this year, and a lot of people will not be with families, but one tradition, thankfully, will continue. Mystery Science Theater 3000 will once again make fun of cheesy movies on Thanksgiving with the annual MST3K Turkey Day Marathon. Starting at 9 AM ET Thanksgiving Day (11/26) morning, they'll be streaming classic episodes from the vaults, as well as airing new host segments with the cast of MST3K LIVE and special appearances by the cast from the various eras of the series.

They never announce what episodes are going to be shown in advance, but along for the ride will be MST3K LIVE host Emily Marsh, along with Tom Servo (Conor McGiffin), Crow (Nate Begle), and GPC/MegaSynthia (Yvonne Freese), with appearances from MST3K creator Joel Hodgson, as well as Jonah Ray (Jonah Heston) and Rebecca Hanson (Synthia) from the Netflix series.

You can watch the 2020 Turkey Day Marathon for free on MST3K's official YouTube channel below, as well as Pluto TV, Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity, Xumo, Vizio, Redbox, IMDb TV, STIRR, Sling TV, Theta.TV, LocalNow, and Shout Factory's streaming app. Head here for more details.

You also don't have to wait for Thanksgiving to watch classic episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000. There's a MST3K live channel on Twitch that shows episodes 24/7.

In related news, Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff -- aka Dr. Clayton Forrester and TV's Frank from the Comedy Central era of the show -- have their own streaming show where they riff on cheesy movies. The next edition happens December 15 at 8 PM ET and they'll be watching 1959 Mexican film Santa Claus Vs. The Devil aka Santa Claus (as it was known when MST3K showed it as Episode 521 in 1993). Tickets are on sale and a portion of the proceeds will go to The Friends in Need Food Shelf, "a community-funded food shelf and 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving the residents of Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Newport and Grey Cloud Island in Minnesota." Check out the flyer below.