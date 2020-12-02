Nails frontman confirms new album following departure of 2 members

Metallic hardcore band Nails released an expanded 10th anniversary edition of their 2010 debut LP Unsilent Death on Southern Lord last week, and since then it was revealed that drummer Taylor Young and bassist John Gianelli left the band.

However, Nails frontman Todd Jones -- the only remaining original member -- is moving forward and working on Nails' fourth album, Lambgoat reports. Todd says:

Nails is simply what people in the music industry refer to as 'off cycle' and I believe it's healthy for bands to... go away, for lack of better term, and return when they have something relevant to say, which in Nails case, would be new music as we haven't released anything in a few years. With that being said, John and Taylor are not in Nails anymore and it seems like a good time to let you know that. As people have been inquiring, the next point to address is the future of Nails. This change happened months ago, so I've had time to get things together, work on our 4th album, and find musicians to play with. When we are ready to announce that info, we will let you know. John and Taylor without a doubt made their mark on Nails, which is beyond measure and personally I will always cherish the experiences and music we shared together.

Stay tuned for more.

Previously, Taylor Young said:

The band and I parted ways this past spring, and I played my final show with the band last December. I'll always be a tyrant; the band will always be a massive part of me, and I hope it keeps going. If anybody has an inkling of a feeling that Nails can't make good music without me, that's simply not true as Todd's [Jones] attention to detail, and quality control is unmatched. It was a wild decade with Todd, John, Saba, Leon and others and I wouldn't trade it for anything. However, I cannot update you on the status of the band so no more questions about it please.

And John Gianelli later added, "to all my fans across the world that have been wondering, I parted ways too. #classiclineup"

Stream the 10th anniversary edition of Unsilent Death:

