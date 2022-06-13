Naima Bock (ex Goat Girl) shares “Campervan” from Sub Pop solo debut

Former Goat Girl member Naima Bock went solo last year and is gearing up to release her debut album, Giant Palm, on July 1 via Sub Pop / Memorials of Distinction. She made the album with producer and arranger Joel Burton and Memorials of Distinction founder Josh Cohen at Dan Carey's studio in London

Born in Glastonbury to a Brazilian father and a Greek mother, Naima's music pulls influence from all over, as you can hear of the magical, transfixing "Campervan," which matches her breathy vocals to pastoral strings and woodwinds. "This is a song about the falling apart of a relationship and the bleak impact that it seems to have on us as humans and the renewal that it can provide afterwards," Naima says. "We thought it would be fun to approach the song from a more tongue-in-cheek perspective; Joel’s arrangements draw on western cowboy nostalgia as well as orchestral influences such as ‘Concierto de Aranjuez’ by Joaquin Rodrigo and ‘Pure Imagination’ from the 1971 Willy Wonka film. The process of writing the song was a joyful and creative one, turning something depressing into something that doesn’t take itself too seriously whilst preserving the poignancy and melodrama of heartache."

Watch the "Campervan" video and listen to a few other songs from the album below.

Naima will play Glastonbury in a few weeks and will tour the UK this fall. All dates are listed below.

Giant Palm:

1. Giant Palm

2. Toll

3. Every Morning

4. Dim Dum

5. Working

6. Natural

7. Campervan

8. Enter the House

9. Instrumental

10. O Morro

NAIMA BOCK - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri. Jun. 17 - Edinburgh, UK - Hidden Door Festival

Sun. Jun. 26 - Somerset, UK - Glastonbury Festival

Fri. Jul. 01 - London, UK - Rough Trade East

Sat. Jul. 23 - Southwold, UK - Latitude Festival

Thu. Sep. 01- Sun. 04 - Dorset, UK - End of the Road Festival

Fri. Sep. 09 - Sat. Sep. 10 - Vienna, AT - Waves Festival

Thu. Sep. 15 - Sat. Sep. 17 - Oslo, NO - by:Larm

Tue. Sep. 20 - Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz *

Wed. Sep. 21 - Hamburg, DE - RBF *

Thu. Sep. 22 - Berlin, DE - Prachtwerk *

Fri. Sep 23 - Cologne, DE - Theater der Wohngemeinschaft *

Sat. Sep. 24 - Munich, DE - Heppel & Ettlich *

Tue. Sep. 27 - Nijmegen, NL - Doomrosje *

Thu. Sep. 29 - Brugge - BE - Cactus *

Tue. Oct. 11 - Brighton, UK - The Prince Albert

Wed. Oct. 12 - Bristol, UK - The Cube

Thu. Oct. 13- Manchester, UK - Guillivers

Sun. Oct. 16 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds 2

Fri. Oct. 21 - Glasgow, UK - Hug & Pint

Sat. Oct. 22 - Leeds, UK - Mill Hill Chapel

Sun. Oct. 23 - Newcastle, UK - Cumberland Ave

Mon. Oct. 27 - London, UK - ICA

* w/ Dana Gavanski