Naima Bock (ex Goat Girl) signs to Sub Pop, shares single “30 Degrees”

Naima Bock was a founding member of London group Goat Girl but left the band in 2019 between their first and second albums. She's now signed to Sub Pop as a solo artist and will release her debut on the label in 2022.

Details on the album are still to come, but Naima has shared her first single for Sub Pop. If you are a fan of Goat Girl's 2018 debut album, "30 Degrees" is definitely cut from a similar cloth with a dark, smoky, folk sound, close harmonies and production touches that nod towards her upbringing in Brazil. “This song came out of the adolescent duality of fear and freedom and deals primarily with goodbyes," says Naima. "The small ones, which feel so big, ‘some final word’ (goodbye to a long-term friendship) and the big ones, ‘the final sigh’ which can feel so small amidst the clutter of surviving day-to-day.” Listen to that below.

"30 Degrees" will be released as a digital single on December 7 via Sub Pop and is backed with a cover of classic Brazilian song “Berimbau.” Naima also has UK tour dates opening for Porridge Radio starting this week. All dates are listed below.

NAIMA BOCK - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

2021

Thu. Nov. 24 - London, UK - Village Underground *

Fri. Nov. 25 - London, UK - Ivy House

Sat. Nov. 26 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega *

Sun. Nov. 27 - Glasgow, UK - Mono *

Mon. Nov. 28 - Edinburgh, UK - Mash House *

Wed. Nov. 30 - London, UK - Servant Jazz Quarters $

Thu. Dec. 02 - Liverpool, UK - District *

2022

Mon. Jan. 17 - London, UK - The Lexington (Five Day Forecast)

Fri. Jan. 28 - London, UK - Moth Club

* w/ Porridge Radio

$ w/ Bingo Fury