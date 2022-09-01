Naima Bock performs “Campervan” w/ Institute Collective (watch), announces US tour dates

One of the many standouts on Naima Bock's mesmerizing debut album Giant Palm is "Campervan," a beautiful, melancholic song about forging your own path. She's just shared a live version of the song, performed with violinist Oliver Hamilton and the Institute Collective contemporary vocal ensemble at Waverley House in Margate . “It was a real pleasure to work with the Institute Collective, we had a beautiful day meeting all of the singers, arrangers and crew," Naima says. "There was a very special energy whilst filming and the more we sang together the better it got. I'm delighted to release this video and to have worked with such a talented bunch”. The performance is a stunner and you can watch the video below.

In other news, Naima has announced a few US shows happening in March 2023, beginning at Brooklyn's Public Records on 3/3, and from there hitting Philadelphia, Seattle and Los Angeles. Naima will also be on tour in the UK and Europe this year. All dates are listed below.

Naima Bock - 2022 / 2023 Tour Dates

Fri. Sep. 02 - Dorset, UK - End of the Road Festival

Sun. Sep. 04 - Dublin, IE - Dun Laoghaire Folk Festival (@ The Lighthouse)

Thu. Sep. 08 - Vienna, AT - WAVES Festival (@Fania Live!)

Sun. Sep. 11 - Southampton, UK - Joiners*

Tue. Sep. 13 - Brighton, UK - Chalk*

Wed. Sep. 14 - Margate, UK - Olbys*

Thu. Sep. 15 - Oslo, NO - by:Larm (@ Kafé Hærverk)

Fri. Sep. 16 - Oslo, NO - by:Larm (@Kulturkirken Jakob)

Sat. Sep. 17 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club*

Sun. Sep. 18 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny*

Tue. Sep. 20 - Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz

Wed. Sep. 21 - Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival

Thu. Sep. 22 - Berlin, DE - Marie Antoinette

Fri. Sep. 23 - Cologne, DE - Wohngemeinschaft

Sat. Sep. 24 - Frankfurt, DE - Mounsontum

Tue. Sep. 27 - Nijmegen, NL - Merleyn ^

Wed. Sep. 28 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso (upstairs) ^

Thu. Sep. 29 - Bruges, BE - Villa Bota ^

Sat. Oct. 08 - Margate, UK - Elsewhere

Mon. Oct. 11 - Brighton, UK - The Hope & Ruin

Wed. Oct. 12 - Bristol, UK - The Cube

Thu. Oct. 13 - Manchester, UK - Gullivers

Sat. Oct. 15 - Norwich, UK - Wild Paths Festival (@Voodoo Daddy Showroom)

Sun. Oct. 16 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

Thu. Oct. 20 - Oxford, UK - Florence Park Community Center

Fri. Oct. 21 - Glasgow, UK - Hug & Pint

Sat. Oct. 22 - Leeds, UK - Mill Hill Chapel

Sun. Oct. 23 - Newcastle, UK - Cumberland Arms

Thu. Oct. 27 - London, UK - ICA

Mar. 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records

Mar. 04 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

Mar. 08 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Mar. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers

* w/ Katy J Pearson

^ w/ Dana Gavaniski