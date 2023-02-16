Naima Bock shares new song “Lines”; US tour starts soon

Former Goat Girl member Naima Bock made one of our favorite albums of 2022 with her terrific debut, Giant Palm, and now she's back with a new single. "Lines" is swaying and wistful, with more of a live feel than anything on her debut.

"Lines is about what we do to each other, some call the dance of intimacy, exchanges," says Naima. "What we are given, carry with us, then subsequently pass on to others- good and bad. How the recipient is often undeserving of the negative side of this reality. It’s about trying to dodge blame and the loneliness of guilt. It’s about the irony of impermanence and unhealthy patterns coexisting; ‘nothing stays’ but ‘nothings changed’. The idea of change I had grown accustomed to but the reality that some things won’t change until you actively work on them is something new to me, preferring to adopt a slightly lazy attitude and misunderstanding the saying ‘all passes’. Sometimes it doesn’t pass quickly enough. It’s also a song about anger, and the familiarity of not knowing where to put it.”

Watch the "Lines" video and listen to Giant Palm below.

Naima will be on tour around SXSW soon, starting in Brooklyn on March 3 at Public Records with Adeline Hotel. The tour also hits Philly, DC, Seattle and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

NAIMA BOCK - 2023 TOUR DATES

Fri. Mar. 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Public Records

Sat. Mar. 04 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

Sun. Mar. 05 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Cafe

Wed. Mar. 08 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Sat. Mar. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold Diggers

Tue. Mar. 14 - Bristol, UK - Thekla Social*

Wed. Mar. 15 - Norwich, UK - Norwich Art Centre*

Thu. Mar. 16 - O2 - Oxford, UK - Academy Oxford*

Fri. Mar. 17 - London, UK - Heaven*

Sat. Mar. 25 - Bristol, UK - Ritual Union Festival

Sat. Apr. 01- Manchester, UK - Fair Play Festival

Sat. May. 27 - London, UK - Wide Awake Festival

Fri. Jun. 09- Sat. 10 - Ipswich, UK - Brighten The Corners Festival

*Supporting Orlando Weeks