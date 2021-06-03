Naked Raygun detail first album in 31 years, ‘Over The Overlords’
Chicago punks Naked Raygun recently released the new song off their upcoming first album in 31 years, and now, as Punknews points out, they've revealed more details, including the artwork, tracklist, release date, and pre-order. The album is called Over The Overlords and it arrives August 2 via Chicago's legendary Wax Trax! Records.
"We are so happy to be bringing you the first full length album from Naked Raygun in over 30 years," the band writes. "The band has so much history with WAX TRAX! Whether it is singer, Jeff Pezzati’s sister being the first official employee of the label or his brother, Marco working the counter in the original Lincoln Ave. store. Besides being an amazing record - The thing that makes us so happy about the album is the fact that bassist, Pierre Kezdy’s first release on WAX TRAX! was Strike Under - Immediate Action, and his last album he recorded before his passing is this current Naked Raygun release. We are truly humbled."
Check out the full artwork, tracklist, and video for "Living In The Good Times" below...
Tracklist
01 Go The Spoils
02 Living In The Good Times
03 Soul Hole Baby
04 Superheroes
05 Treat Me Unkind
06 Suicide Bomb
07 Broken Things
08 Amishes
09 Black and Grey
10 Ode to Sean McKeough
11 Farewell to Arms
12 Living In The Good Times / Paul Barker Mix
13 Knock Me Down - Live in Chicago 2015
