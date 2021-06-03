Naked Raygun detail first album in 31 years, ‘Over The Overlords’

Chicago punks Naked Raygun recently released the new song off their upcoming first album in 31 years, and now, as Punknews points out, they've revealed more details, including the artwork, tracklist, release date, and pre-order. The album is called Over The Overlords and it arrives August 2 via Chicago's legendary Wax Trax! Records.

"We are so happy to be bringing you the first full length album from Naked Raygun in over 30 years," the band writes. "The band has so much history with WAX TRAX! Whether it is singer, Jeff Pezzati’s sister being the first official employee of the label or his brother, Marco working the counter in the original Lincoln Ave. store. Besides being an amazing record - The thing that makes us so happy about the album is the fact that bassist, Pierre Kezdy’s first release on WAX TRAX! was Strike Under - Immediate Action, and his last album he recorded before his passing is this current Naked Raygun release. We are truly humbled."

Check out the full artwork, tracklist, and video for "Living In The Good Times" below...

Tracklist

01 Go The Spoils

02 Living In The Good Times

03 Soul Hole Baby

04 Superheroes

05 Treat Me Unkind

06 Suicide Bomb

07 Broken Things

08 Amishes

09 Black and Grey

10 Ode to Sean McKeough

11 Farewell to Arms

12 Living In The Good Times / Paul Barker Mix

13 Knock Me Down - Live in Chicago 2015

