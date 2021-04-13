Naked Raygun release “Living In The Good Times” off first album in 31 years

Chicago punk vets Naked Raygun recently revealed that their first album in 31 years would arrive this spring via legendary Chicago label Wax Trax! Records, and now they've shared a single from the album. It's called "Living In The Good Times," and it's their first new music since the series of singles they put out in the early 2010s. It's an anthemic, whoa-oh-fueled punk song that sounds fired-up and fresh and it reminds you that this band helped pave the way for so much of the melodic punk that's come out over the past three decades. Listen and watch the video below.

--

