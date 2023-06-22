Naked Raygun tribute LP coming ft. Hot Water Music, Jawbox’s J Robbins, Face to Face & more

Massively influential Chicago punks Naked Raygun and their late bassist Pierre Kezdy will be celebrated with a new tribute album, Godspeed… A Tribute to Pierre Kezdy, on July 28 via Put It Here Productions and Big Minnow Records. It features Naked Raygun covers by Hot Water Music, Face To Face, Swingin’ Utters, J. Robbins (Jawbox), Josh Caterer (Smoking Popes), The Bollweevils, The Methadones, The Brokedowns, Pegboy (the last of which Pierre was also a member of), and more.

The first song to be released from the LP is a cover of "Got Hurt" by J. Robbins, who says:

Naked Raygun was a formative influence on my concept of punk music from the first time I heard ‘Surf Combat’ back in the mid-1980s (back when you really had to go digging to find the weird music that made life worth living). When I played bass in the DC hardcore band Government Issue, it blew my mind to find out that NR were fans of our band just as we were fans of theirs, and I’m grateful to have gone forward with members and former members of this band from hero worship at a distance to actual friendship. Covering NR is difficult because I regard the original versions of their songs as essentially perfect and I didn’t want to just do a pale imitation. I picked “Got Hurt” because it was kind of a forgotten gem from their weirdest early “Basement Screams” days, and it never got properly recorded or released except as a recently unearthed bonus track - therefore ripe for a little reinterpretation. Thanks to Jeff Pezzati for encouragement and help digging out the lyrics In this recording.

Listen below. J. Robbins also has some upcoming tour dates, including some of the shows on Braid's Frame & Canvas 25th anniversary tour. (Robbins produced, mixed, and engineered Frame & Canvas and also remixed and remastered the new reissue). That includes NJ's Crossroads on July 14 and Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on July 15. All dates are listed below.

Along with the release of J's "Got Hurt" cover, Riot Fest posted an oral history of Naked Raygun and it's a very good read.

Tracklist

Hot Water Music “Wonder Beer”

The Usuals “Soldier’s Requiem”

J. Robbins “Got Hurt”

Pegboy “Vanilla Blue”

Swingin’ Utters “Gear”

Death and Memphis “Treason”

The Methadones “Surf Combat”

Face To Face “I Don’t Know”

Grey Trash Aliens “Fever Island”

The Bollweevils “I Remember”

The Turdles “Rat Patrol”

Josh Caterer “Knock Me Down”

Stress Dreams “Home of the Brave”

The Brokedowns “Walk in Cold”

J. Robbins -- 2023 Tour Dates

June 22 Ottobar, Baltimore MD (Electric duo with Gordon Withers, cello, opening for Quattracenta and Live Skull)

Full band, featuring Gordon Withers, Brooks Harlan, Peter Moffett:

July 13 Tellus 360, Lancaster PA supporting Braid

July 14 Crossroads, Garwood NJ supporting Braid

July 15 Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn NY supporting Braid

July 16 The Sinclair, Boston MA supporting Braid

July 17 Rejects Beer Co, Middletown RI headlining show (no Braid)

Full band, featuring Gordon Withers, Brooks Harlan, Darren Zentek:

July 20 Atlantis Club, Washington DC supporting Clutch