Nakhane releasing new EP ‘Leading Lines’ in December, shares “My Ma Was Good”

South African artist Nakhane has announced their new EP, Leading Lines, due December 16 via BMG (pre-order). "In the art world, leading lines are used in compositions to point to the subject; To the main concern of the piece," Nakhane says of the EP title and concept. "This EP is doing exactly that. It’s a baton. The thing that connects what came before and what’s to come next."

The EP includes Nakhane's recent singles "Do You Well" (ft. Perfume Genius, Nile Rodgers, and Emre Türkmen) and "Tell Me Your Politik" (ft. Moonchild Sanelly and Nile Rodgers), as well as the just-released "My Ma Was Good," which was co-produced by John Congleton. Nakhane says:

"My Ma Was Good” is the 3rd in a trilogy (after “Fog” and “The Plague”) of songs whose subject matter is influenced by my mother. Although she is no demure wallflower, she was still fucked over by a problematic masculinity. Here I was asking myself the question: If my ma was good and she still got a raw deal, then why should I be good? Why should I behave? This was at a point in my life when I was toying with the villain in me.

Listen below.

Tracklist

Tell Me Your Politik

Do You Well

My Ma Was Good

You've Got Me (Living Again)