NAMI benefit comp announced ft. Cleaners from Venus, Spirit of the Beehive, Teen Suicide, more

Through the Soil is "a grassroots, no-label/DIY compilation" with 68 tracks that will benefit the NAMI COVID-19 Mental Health Support Fund. It's set to come out on throughthesoil.bandcamp.com for April's Bandcamp fundraiser (4/2).

The comp is "the brainchild of two regular people with no industry ties" and it's "centered on capturing a trans-generational snapshot of the DIY/bedroom lo-fi indie scene," with "pioneers, leading faces, contemporary juggernauts, and rising stars of this sonic world," as well as some artists who returned from hiatus to contribute music to this comp. Artists on the comp include Anna McClellan, Attic Abasement, Bellows, Charles Irwin, The Cleaners from Venus, dandelion hands, Dream Wave, Flatsound, Fog Lake, Fox Academy, German Error Message, Hello Shark, Horse Jumper of Love, Hovvdy, Indigo De Souza, Jordaan Mason, Joyer, Julie Doiron, Little Wings, Orchid Mantis, RNIE, salvia palth, Spirit Of The Beehive, Sweet Trip, teen suicide, Thanksgiving, Weatherday, and many more, and the artwork was designed by Phil Elverum (The Microphones, Mount Eerie).

Eight songs are streaming now. Listen and check out the full tracklist below. The comp will also get a physical release "in a very high-quality, two-cassette, box set configuration, with a slipcase, radical artwork, and a hand-written thank you note," limited to 250. Pre-order at Bandcamp.

There's also a "pre-order party" livestream happening today (3/26) at 7:30 PM ET on the Disposable America Twitch channel with Joyer, Puppy Problems, Hello Shark, Attic Abasement, Indigo de Souza, Teen Suicide, and Fog Lake, and that raises funds for NAMI too. Flyer below.

Tracklist

1. attic abasement - be there

2. Crisman - Glue

3. 22° Halo - Satchel

4. Hello Shark - Quicksand

5. SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE - THE DOOR IS CLOSING

6. RNIE - Building

7. Bellows - A Friend To Rely On

8. Anna McClellan - The Belt Snaps Back

9. Daniel Weaver - Spiral

10. Kitchen - Julie

11. bedbug - a different kind of lillies

12. Mouseatouille - Song for Growth Part 2

13. Weatherday - Radar Ballet

14. dogbite - sand stone 03:33

15. Tex Patrello - Panda Express 1

16. Orchid Mantis - Close the Door

17. teen suicide - groceries

18. Joyer - Easy Things

19. wished bone - Coming My Way

20. Dream Wave - Quiet Way

21. waveform* - The Hill

22. stalker 2006 - face lift

23. little kid - forgot my horse's name

24. fog lake - one for the catholic girls

25. Morgan Powers - Way It Was

26. flatsound - simple as snow

27. Fish Hunt - One Thing

28. jordaan mason - pharmacy (piano vrrrsion)

29. Midwife - Sundowning

30. Occult Modem Settings - Bugman

31. dandelion hands - intro (scrapped)

32. Dearly Somber - Window Sill

33. salvia palth - thought these days would never end

34. German Error Message - Lightning Rod

35. Shelf Life - Villain Man

36. Charles Irwin - In My Grave

37. Pulsr - Mountainside

38. A Country Western - Going Home

39. Horse Jumper of Love - so easy

40. Wyatt Smith - >:)

41. Sweet Trip - anAcidSkam (dirty demo)

42. Melaina Kol - Nu 03:35

43. Clothesline From Hell - Love & Basketball (Acoustic)

44. Dead Sullivan - Face Like

45. Bedtime Khal - Sonic

46. Lily Konigsberg and Andrea Schiavelli - Commercial for Kissing

47. Bug Eater - Solar

48. ylayali - halo

49. Bimpo - na

50. Conor Lynch - Milk

51. A Wonderful - Get You Through

52. Little Wings - Let Them Talk (Original)

53. Hill View #73 - Fan

54. Chatterton - Smut

55. scruffpuppie - burning

56. fox academy - leaner

57. Sundots & OnlyAfter6pm - WAGAILWOA

58. Hovvdy ft Crisman - blue and red horses

59. Indigo De Souza - All Of This Will End (demo)

60. thanks for coming - paris, texas

61. Julie Doiron - I Don't Know

62. Vivi Milne - On The Pile

63. Talons' - New Nightmares

64. Spencer Radcliffe - Country

65. The Cleaners From Venus - The Blackwater Boy

66. Clara Joy - Walking In The Rain

67. Lung cycles - Audubon (slow)

68. Thanksgiving - Rubaiyat 4-15 (Live)