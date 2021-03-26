NAMI benefit comp announced ft. Cleaners from Venus, Spirit of the Beehive, Teen Suicide, more
Through the Soil is "a grassroots, no-label/DIY compilation" with 68 tracks that will benefit the NAMI COVID-19 Mental Health Support Fund. It's set to come out on throughthesoil.bandcamp.com for April's Bandcamp fundraiser (4/2).
The comp is "the brainchild of two regular people with no industry ties" and it's "centered on capturing a trans-generational snapshot of the DIY/bedroom lo-fi indie scene," with "pioneers, leading faces, contemporary juggernauts, and rising stars of this sonic world," as well as some artists who returned from hiatus to contribute music to this comp. Artists on the comp include Anna McClellan, Attic Abasement, Bellows, Charles Irwin, The Cleaners from Venus, dandelion hands, Dream Wave, Flatsound, Fog Lake, Fox Academy, German Error Message, Hello Shark, Horse Jumper of Love, Hovvdy, Indigo De Souza, Jordaan Mason, Joyer, Julie Doiron, Little Wings, Orchid Mantis, RNIE, salvia palth, Spirit Of The Beehive, Sweet Trip, teen suicide, Thanksgiving, Weatherday, and many more, and the artwork was designed by Phil Elverum (The Microphones, Mount Eerie).
Eight songs are streaming now. Listen and check out the full tracklist below. The comp will also get a physical release "in a very high-quality, two-cassette, box set configuration, with a slipcase, radical artwork, and a hand-written thank you note," limited to 250. Pre-order at Bandcamp.
There's also a "pre-order party" livestream happening today (3/26) at 7:30 PM ET on the Disposable America Twitch channel with Joyer, Puppy Problems, Hello Shark, Attic Abasement, Indigo de Souza, Teen Suicide, and Fog Lake, and that raises funds for NAMI too. Flyer below.
Tracklist
1. attic abasement - be there
2. Crisman - Glue
3. 22° Halo - Satchel
4. Hello Shark - Quicksand
5. SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE - THE DOOR IS CLOSING
6. RNIE - Building
7. Bellows - A Friend To Rely On
8. Anna McClellan - The Belt Snaps Back
9. Daniel Weaver - Spiral
10. Kitchen - Julie
11. bedbug - a different kind of lillies
12. Mouseatouille - Song for Growth Part 2
13. Weatherday - Radar Ballet
14. dogbite - sand stone 03:33
15. Tex Patrello - Panda Express 1
16. Orchid Mantis - Close the Door
17. teen suicide - groceries
18. Joyer - Easy Things
19. wished bone - Coming My Way
20. Dream Wave - Quiet Way
21. waveform* - The Hill
22. stalker 2006 - face lift
23. little kid - forgot my horse's name
24. fog lake - one for the catholic girls
25. Morgan Powers - Way It Was
26. flatsound - simple as snow
27. Fish Hunt - One Thing
28. jordaan mason - pharmacy (piano vrrrsion)
29. Midwife - Sundowning
30. Occult Modem Settings - Bugman
31. dandelion hands - intro (scrapped)
32. Dearly Somber - Window Sill
33. salvia palth - thought these days would never end
34. German Error Message - Lightning Rod
35. Shelf Life - Villain Man
36. Charles Irwin - In My Grave
37. Pulsr - Mountainside
38. A Country Western - Going Home
39. Horse Jumper of Love - so easy
40. Wyatt Smith - >:)
41. Sweet Trip - anAcidSkam (dirty demo)
42. Melaina Kol - Nu 03:35
43. Clothesline From Hell - Love & Basketball (Acoustic)
44. Dead Sullivan - Face Like
45. Bedtime Khal - Sonic
46. Lily Konigsberg and Andrea Schiavelli - Commercial for Kissing
47. Bug Eater - Solar
48. ylayali - halo
49. Bimpo - na
50. Conor Lynch - Milk
51. A Wonderful - Get You Through
52. Little Wings - Let Them Talk (Original)
53. Hill View #73 - Fan
54. Chatterton - Smut
55. scruffpuppie - burning
56. fox academy - leaner
57. Sundots & OnlyAfter6pm - WAGAILWOA
58. Hovvdy ft Crisman - blue and red horses
59. Indigo De Souza - All Of This Will End (demo)
60. thanks for coming - paris, texas
61. Julie Doiron - I Don't Know
62. Vivi Milne - On The Pile
63. Talons' - New Nightmares
64. Spencer Radcliffe - Country
65. The Cleaners From Venus - The Blackwater Boy
66. Clara Joy - Walking In The Rain
67. Lung cycles - Audubon (slow)
68. Thanksgiving - Rubaiyat 4-15 (Live)