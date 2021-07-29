Nao announces new album ‘And Then Life Was Beautiful,’ shares title track

UK R&B singer Nao recently put out a string of new singles -- "Woman" (ft. Lianne La Havas), "Antidote" (ft. Adekunle Gold), "Messy Love" -- and now she has announced a new album, And Then Life Was Beautiful, due September 24 via Little Tokyo Recordings Limited/Sony. The album includes all three recent singles, as well as the just-released title track - a soulful, ethereal song that you can hear below.

In addition to Lianne La Havas and Adekunle Gold, the album also features serpentwithfeet (who also has Nao on his new album DEACON) and Lucky Daye. Full tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. And Then Life Was Beautiful

2. Messy Love

3. Glad That You’re Gone

4. Antidote (ft. Adekunle Gold)

5. Burn Out

6. Wait

7. Good Luck (ft. Lucky Daye)

8. Nothing’s For Sure

9. Woman (ft. Lianne La Havas)

10. Better Friend

11. Postcards (ft. serpentwithfeet)

12. Little Giants

13. Amazing Grace