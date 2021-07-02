Naomi Cowan teams with Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire for new mixtape ‘StarGirl’ (listen)

Naomi Cowan has been making a name for herself as one of the brightest new voices in reggae, and after releasing the singles "Energy" and "Lucky Me" (ft. Runkus and The Wixard) earlier this year, she now teamed up with Major Lazer's Walshy Fire for the new mixtape StarGirl. It features those two singles and and 11 other songs, and it's also got guest appearances from Jesse Royal, Kes The Band, and Naomi's father: reggae veteran Tommy Cowan. There's also a reggae cover/rework of Ariana Grande's "thank u, next." The mixtape is available as a seamless Soundcloud mix, and it's also on streaming services in multi-track album format. The Major Lazer/Walshy Fire Presents series has been responsible for some of the most essential modern reggae mixtapes (like Chronixx's Start A Fyah), and Naomi Cowan is a perfect fit for the series. StarGirl really proves she's an innovative musician and a force to be reckoned with. Stream it below.