Napalm Death announce 2022 US tour with Brujeria and Frozen Soul

Napalm Death have announced the Campaign for Musical Destruction tour which has them out across the US this fall with Brujeria and Frozen Soul. The tour begins October 12 in Santa Cruz and wraps up November 19 in Los Angeles, hitting most major cities in between. All dates are listed below and more details are at Napalm Death's website.

There are two NYC shows: Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 28 and Bowery Ballroom on October 29 which are both also with Millions of Dead Cops. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM local time.

Napalm Death released Resentment is Always Seismic - A Final Throw of Throes, a mini-LP companion to 2020's excellent Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism., in February.

attachment-napalm-death-2022-tour-bowery loading...

Napalm Death - 2022/2023 Tour Dates

JUL 27 Backstage Werk München, Germany

JUL 28 L.A. Live Style Cafe Cham, Germany

JUL 30 Dominion Festival 2022 Durham, United Kingdom

AUG 05 Stichting Dicky Woodstock Steenwijkerwold, Netherlands

AUG 06 Sylak Festival 2022 Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans, France

AUG 12 Alcatraz Festival 2022 Kortrijk, Belgium

AUG 13 North Of Hell 2022 Oulu, Finland

AUG 18 Kiff Aarau, Switzerland

AUG 19 Summer Breeze Open Air 2022 Dinkelsb, Germany

AUG 20 Reload Festival 2022 Sulingen, Germany

SEP 08 Summer Dying Loud 2022 Aleksandrów, Poland

SEP 10 Baroeg Open Air 2022 Rotterdam, Netherlands

SEP 17 ESPACE CULTUREL JEAN JACQUES ROBERT Mennecy, France

SEP 24 Mexico Metal Fest 2022 Monterrey, Mexico

OCT 12 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Santa Cruz, CA

OCT 13 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 San Francisco, CA

OCT 14 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Bend, OR

OCT 15 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Seattle, WA

OCT 16 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Portland, OR

OCT 18 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Salt Lake City, UT

OCT 19 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Denver, CO

OCT 21 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Saint Louis, MO

OCT 22 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Chicago, IL

OCT 23 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Cleveland, OH

OCT 25 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Pittsburgh, PA

OCT 26 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Bensalem, PA

OCT 27 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Boston, MA

OCT 28 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Brooklyn, NY

OCT 29 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 New York, NY

OCT 31 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Carrboro, NC

NOV 01 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Athens, GA

NOV 03 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Orlando, FL

NOV 04 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Tampa , FL

NOV 05 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 West Palm Beach, FL

NOV 07 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Birmingham, AL

NOV 08 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Louisville, KY

NOV 09 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Nashville, TN

NOV 11 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Houston, TX

NOV 12 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 San Antonio, TX

NOV 13 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Austin, TX

NOV 14 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Denton, TX

NOV 16 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 El Paso, TX

NOV 17 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Albuquerque, NM

NOV 18 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Mesa, AZ

NOV 19 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION - USA 2022 Los Angeles, CA

DEC 12 3Arena Dublin, Ireland

DEC 16 First Direct Arena Leeds, United Kingdom

DEC 17 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom

DEC 19 Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nottingham, United Kingdom

DEC 20 OVO Arena, Wembley North London, United Kingdom

FEB 09 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Eindhoven, Netherlands

FEB 10 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Köln, Germany

FEB 11 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Berlin, Germany

FEB 12 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Wrocław, Poland

FEB 14 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Budapest, Hungary

FEB 15 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Vienna, Austria

FEB 16 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Brno, Czechia

FEB 17 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Magdeburg, Germany

FEB 18 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Hamburg, Germany

FEB 19 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 München, Germany

FEB 22 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Besançon, France

FEB 23 2023 Jas'rod Les Pennes-Mirabeau, France

FEB 23 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Mareille, France

FEB 24 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Biarritz, France

FEB 25 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Quéven, France

FEB 26 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Paris, France

FEB 28 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Oberhausen, Germany

MAR 01 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Leipzig, Germany

MAR 02 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Paderno Dugnano, Italy

MAR 03 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Mannheim, Germany

MAR 04 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Hüttikon, Switzerland

MAR 05 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Utrecht, Netherlands

MAR 07 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Bristol, United Kingdom

MAR 08 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Manchester, United Kingdom

MAR 09 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Glasgow, United Kingdom

MAR 10 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Kingston upon Hull, United Kingdom

MAR 11 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Birmingham, United Kingdom

MAR 12 2023 CAMPAIGN FOR MUSICAL DESTRUCTION TOUR 2023 Camden Town, United Kingdom