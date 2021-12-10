Napalm Death announce new mini-LP, share new song “Narcissus”

Napalm Death have announced Resentment is Always Seismic – a final throw of Throes, a mini-LP that the band calls "an extension of - or partner recording to" their excellent 2020 album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism. It includes five new original songs, covers of Bad Brains' "Don't Need It" and Slab!'s "People Pie," and a "Dark Sky Burial Dirge" of the title track track. (Dark Sky Burial is Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury's industrial/electronic album, who just released a new album today.) It comes out February 11 via Century Media (pre-order).

Frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway says, "You can certainly consider Resentment Is Always... as an extension of - or partner recording to - the Throes… album. We had long since wanted to put a mini-album out – in the spirit of the old days – and found we had enough quality tracks even after all the Throes... bonus tracks to do that. Hopefully this mini holds some nice twists in its own right for people, and certainly covering 'People Pie' by Slab! made us really stretch ourselves, which feels great artistically. In the end, resentment is certainly seismic – it can trigger the complete erosion of humanity in many situations. That was the point that I really wanted to hammer home overall."

The first single is opening track "Narcissus," a metalpunk ripper that's just as instantly great as anything on Throes. "'Narcissus' just seemed to fit the bill as one of those rampaging tracks that we always seem to gravitate towards as an album opener," Barney said. "The low-slung concrete mixer bassline at the start really ushers it in nicely. It was written at a time when the ‘alt-right’ was parading itself around, so lyrically I like to think it exposes the vanity and personality cult of that whole thing." Listen below.

Napalm Death and Eyehategod are currently on the road opening GWAR's tour, and that tour hits NYC's Irving Plaza on Tuesday (12/14) (tickets). All remaining dates are listed below.

Also, ReAction recently released a Napalm Death 'Scum Demon' action figure.

Tracklist

1. Narcissus

2. Resentment Always Simmers

3. By Proxy

4. People Pie (Slab! Cover version)

5. Man Bites Dogged

6. Slaver Through a Repeat Performance

7. Don't Need It (Bad Brains cover version)

8. Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge)

Napalm Death -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

with GWAR and Eyehategod

Fri 10.12.2021 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Sat 11.12.2021 Sauget, IL - Pop's

Mon 13.12.2021 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Tue 14.12.2021 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

with Doom, Siberian Meet Grinder, and Show Me The Body

03.02.2022 Magdeburg (Germany) - Factory

04.02.2022 Wrocław (Poland) - Concert Center A2

05.02.2022 Budapest (Hungary) - A38

06.02.2022 Wien (Austria) - Arena

07.02.2022 München (Germany) - Backstage

09.02.2022 Manchester (UK) - Club Academy

10.02.2022 Glasgow (UK) - Classic Grand

11.02.2022 Buckley (UK) - The Tivoli

12.02.2022 Birmingham (UK) - Hammerfest

13.02.2022 London (UK) - Electric Ballroom

15.02.2022 Paris (France) - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

16.02.2022 Besançon (France) - La Rodia

17.02.2022 Marseille (France) - Le Jas Rod

18.02.2022 Biarritz (France) - Atabal

19.02.2022 Mérignac (France) - Krakato

22.02.2022 Paderno Dugnano (Italy) - Slaughter Club

23.02.2022 Nürnberg (Gerrmany) - Z-Bau

24.02.2022 Brno (Czech Republic) - Sonor

25.02.2022 Leipzig (Germany) - Werk 2

26.02.2022 Herford (Germany) - X-Herford

27.02.2022 Utrecht (The Netherlands) - Tivoli

01.03.2022 Hamburg (Germany) - Gruenspan

02.03.2022 Oberhausen (Germany) - Turbinenhalle

03.03.2022 Lindau (Germany) - Club Vaudeville

04.03.2022 Mannheim (Germany) - Alte Feuerwache

05.03.2022 Berlin (Germany) - Astra

06.03.2022 Eindhoven (The Netherlands) – Dynamo

Festival dates

26.06.2022 Clisson (France) - Hellfest Open Air

16.07.2022 Dortmund (Germany) - Tombstoned Fest Open Air

05.08.2022 Steenwijkerwold (The Netherlands) - Dicky Woodstock

06.08.2022 Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans (France) - Sylak Festival

17-20.08.2022 Dinkelsbühl (Germany) - Summer Breeze Open Air

09-11.09.2022 Aleksandrów Łódzki (Poland) - Summer Dying Loud