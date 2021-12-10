Napalm Death announce new mini-LP, share new song “Narcissus”
Napalm Death have announced Resentment is Always Seismic – a final throw of Throes, a mini-LP that the band calls "an extension of - or partner recording to" their excellent 2020 album Throes of Joy in the Jaws of Defeatism. It includes five new original songs, covers of Bad Brains' "Don't Need It" and Slab!'s "People Pie," and a "Dark Sky Burial Dirge" of the title track track. (Dark Sky Burial is Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury's industrial/electronic album, who just released a new album today.) It comes out February 11 via Century Media (pre-order).
Frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway says, "You can certainly consider Resentment Is Always... as an extension of - or partner recording to - the Throes… album. We had long since wanted to put a mini-album out – in the spirit of the old days – and found we had enough quality tracks even after all the Throes... bonus tracks to do that. Hopefully this mini holds some nice twists in its own right for people, and certainly covering 'People Pie' by Slab! made us really stretch ourselves, which feels great artistically. In the end, resentment is certainly seismic – it can trigger the complete erosion of humanity in many situations. That was the point that I really wanted to hammer home overall."
The first single is opening track "Narcissus," a metalpunk ripper that's just as instantly great as anything on Throes. "'Narcissus' just seemed to fit the bill as one of those rampaging tracks that we always seem to gravitate towards as an album opener," Barney said. "The low-slung concrete mixer bassline at the start really ushers it in nicely. It was written at a time when the ‘alt-right’ was parading itself around, so lyrically I like to think it exposes the vanity and personality cult of that whole thing." Listen below.
Napalm Death and Eyehategod are currently on the road opening GWAR's tour, and that tour hits NYC's Irving Plaza on Tuesday (12/14) (tickets). All remaining dates are listed below.
Also, ReAction recently released a Napalm Death 'Scum Demon' action figure.
Tracklist
1. Narcissus
2. Resentment Always Simmers
3. By Proxy
4. People Pie (Slab! Cover version)
5. Man Bites Dogged
6. Slaver Through a Repeat Performance
7. Don't Need It (Bad Brains cover version)
8. Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge)
Napalm Death -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
with GWAR and Eyehategod
Fri 10.12.2021 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Sat 11.12.2021 Sauget, IL - Pop's
Mon 13.12.2021 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Tue 14.12.2021 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
with Doom, Siberian Meet Grinder, and Show Me The Body
03.02.2022 Magdeburg (Germany) - Factory
04.02.2022 Wrocław (Poland) - Concert Center A2
05.02.2022 Budapest (Hungary) - A38
06.02.2022 Wien (Austria) - Arena
07.02.2022 München (Germany) - Backstage
09.02.2022 Manchester (UK) - Club Academy
10.02.2022 Glasgow (UK) - Classic Grand
11.02.2022 Buckley (UK) - The Tivoli
12.02.2022 Birmingham (UK) - Hammerfest
13.02.2022 London (UK) - Electric Ballroom
15.02.2022 Paris (France) - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
16.02.2022 Besançon (France) - La Rodia
17.02.2022 Marseille (France) - Le Jas Rod
18.02.2022 Biarritz (France) - Atabal
19.02.2022 Mérignac (France) - Krakato
22.02.2022 Paderno Dugnano (Italy) - Slaughter Club
23.02.2022 Nürnberg (Gerrmany) - Z-Bau
24.02.2022 Brno (Czech Republic) - Sonor
25.02.2022 Leipzig (Germany) - Werk 2
26.02.2022 Herford (Germany) - X-Herford
27.02.2022 Utrecht (The Netherlands) - Tivoli
01.03.2022 Hamburg (Germany) - Gruenspan
02.03.2022 Oberhausen (Germany) - Turbinenhalle
03.03.2022 Lindau (Germany) - Club Vaudeville
04.03.2022 Mannheim (Germany) - Alte Feuerwache
05.03.2022 Berlin (Germany) - Astra
06.03.2022 Eindhoven (The Netherlands) – Dynamo
Festival dates
26.06.2022 Clisson (France) - Hellfest Open Air
16.07.2022 Dortmund (Germany) - Tombstoned Fest Open Air
05.08.2022 Steenwijkerwold (The Netherlands) - Dicky Woodstock
06.08.2022 Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans (France) - Sylak Festival
17-20.08.2022 Dinkelsbühl (Germany) - Summer Breeze Open Air
09-11.09.2022 Aleksandrów Łódzki (Poland) - Summer Dying Loud