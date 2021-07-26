Napalm Death’s ‘From Enslavement to Obliteration’ now available on limited gold vinyl

Grindcore pioneers Napalm Death's 1988 sophomore album, From Enslavement to Obliteration, is a certified classic, and we've teamed up with Earache to make an exclusive repressing limited to 200 on gold vinyl. Our stores are the only place to get this, and it's on pre-order now (street date: August 27). The album, which was the band's last to feature vocalist Lee Dorrian (later of Cathedral) and guitarist Bill Steer (also of Carcass), and the first with longtime/current bassist Shane Embury, has been remastered from the original master tapes using full dynamic range mastering. Order yours here.

For the album's 25th anniversary, Invisible Oranges wrote:

Having effectively created grindcore with Scum one year prior, Napalm Death now perfected it beyond a reasonable doubt with From Enslavement To Obliteration . The classic Side B lineup is in force here, with Mick Harris’ blastbeats and d-beats at a perfect equilibrium of power and precision, and Lee Dorrian never sounding more enraged. There’s a slow burn here and there, but it’s all killer, and in 1988, this blew people’s fucking minds. Every grindcore band today playing must pay homage.

Stream From Enslavement to Obliteration below.

Napalm Death are playing two other albums, Harmony Corruption & Utopia Banished, at Decibel fest this fall.