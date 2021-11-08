Behold the Napalm Death ‘Scum Demon’ action figure

Grindcore pioneers Napalm Death released their debut album, Scum, in 1987 on Earache Records, and that album is paid tribute with a new ReAction figure that's available for pre-order now. The Scum Demon ReAction figure, in a lime green colorway to go with the album's first pressing, is 3.75" tall, with articulation at the head and legs, and ball joint articulation at the wings. It's packaged on a cardback that mirrors the album cover, and you can pre-order yours HERE.

Here's a closer look:

Also available is Napalm Death's certified classic 1988 sophomore album, From Enslavement to Obliteration, remastered with full dynamic range audio on gold vinyl. It's exclusive to our stores and limited to 200 copies - get yours HERE.

Meanwhile Napalm Death are out on tour with GWAR and Eyehategod, and ND's Shane Embury may or may not be releasing a biography in 2022.