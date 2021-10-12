Napalm Death’s Shane Embury releasing biography in 2022

Shane Embury, the longest running member of Napalm Death who's also in Venomous Concept, Lock Up, Brujeria, Dark Sky Burial, and more, is putting out a biography called Life? … & Napalm Death in 2022 via Rocket 88 (who have also released Opeth and Devin Townsend books), Decibel reports. The synopsis reads:

Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury has been a major figure in grindcore for more than four decades, and his story is closely tied to the history of that scene. Life? … & Napalm Death takes the reader on a front seat, white-knuckle ride through the sights, sounds, places and people who’ve been central to the music and the life. Told in his own, inimitable style, this is not just the life story of Shane, but also a history of Napalm Death and the development of death metal and grindcore from their beginnings to the present.

You can sign up to be notified about pre-orders and get more info at shanenapalmdeathbook.com and watch Shane announce the news in a video below.

As mentioned, Lock Up have a new album due in November.