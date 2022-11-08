Narrow Head announce new LP ‘Moments of Clarity,’ share title track

Houston's Narrow Head have announced a new album and released its title track. Moments of Clarity comes out February 20 via Run For Cover (pre-order). The song is heavy and acidified, but maintains a level of poppy buoyancy--singer and guitarist Jacob Duarte's voice cuts through the sludgier instrumental, shaping a cool, '90s-emo inspired jam. Watch the music video for "Moments of Clarity" below.

The name Moments of Clarity came to Jacob just before Narrow Head released their 2020 album 12th House Rock. “The phrase created a space for me to reflect upon my own life,” he says, “since our last record I’ve had plenty of moments of realization like that… when you experience friends dying, you’re forced to see life a little differently.” The new album was recorded, mixed, and produced by Sonny DiPerri (Nine Inch Nails, Protomartyr, My Bloody Valentine). Plus, since Narrow Head's previous album and tour, they've brought on Kora Puckett as a permanent member. Check out the full track list for Moments of Clarity below, and pre-order the album on vinyl.

Narrow Head are already set to go on tour across the West with White Reaper and Taipei Houston. They were also just announced in the lineup for the inaugural Sick New World festival in Las Vegas next year. All dates below.

Moments of Clarity Track Listing:

1- The Real

2 - Moments of Clarity

3 - Sunday

4 - Trepanation

5 - Breakup Song

6 - Fine Day

7 - Caroline

8 - The World

9 - Gearhead

10 - Flesh & Solitude

11 - The Comedown

12 - Soft To Touch

Narrow Head -- 2022 Live Dates

Feb 07: Lexington, KY - The Burl ~

Feb 09: Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi ~

Feb 10: Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall ~

Feb 11: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall ~

Feb 13: Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio ~

Feb 14: Austin, TX - Scoot Inn ~

Feb 15: Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ~

Feb 17: Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad ~

Feb 18: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom ~

Feb 19: San Diego, CA - Music Box ~

Feb 21: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre ~

Feb 22: San Francisco, CA - August Hall ~

Feb 24: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre ~

Feb 25: Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ~

Feb 26: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre ~

~ w/ White Reaper, Taipei Houston