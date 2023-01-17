Narrow Head share “Caroline,” announce headlining tour

Houston band Narrow Head have released another single from their upcoming LP Moments of Clarity, out February 10 via Run For Cover. "Caroline" is glittering and melodic, driven by shoegazy guitars and a hard-hitting rhythm section. Frontman Jacob Duarte says of the song, “I’ve always thought Caroline was such a singable name. I’ve written dozens of songs using that name but never really brought them to life. I guess Caroline is a pseudo name I use for lyrics. Just rolls off the tongue. So when people listen to this and think to themselves ‘who’s Caroline?’ I don’t think I know who they are either.” Listen to "Caroline" below.

Narrow Head will join White Reaper and Taipei Houston on the first leg of White Reaper's North American tour in February--plus, NH have just announced their own headlining tour, bringing them to the Midwest and East Coast in May. The tour kicks off right after their appearance at Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, and Graham Hunt will open. All dates are listed below.

Narrow Head's headlining tour hits NYC on May 22 at Mercury Lounge and May 23 at TV Eye. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (1/20) at 10 AM.

Narrow Head spring 2023 tour loading...

Narrow Head -- 2023 Live Dates

Feb 04: Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live

Feb 05: Birmingham, AL - The Firehouse

Feb 06: Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records

Feb 07: Lexington, KY - The Burl ~

Feb 09: Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi ~

Feb 10: Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall ~

Feb 11: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall ~

Feb 13: Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio ~

Feb 14: Austin, TX - Scoot Inn ~

Feb 15: Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ~

Feb 17: Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad ~

Feb 18: Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom ~

Feb 19: San Diego, CA - Music Box ~

Feb 21: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre ~

Feb 22: San Francisco, CA - August Hall ~

Feb 24: Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre ~

Feb 25: Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ~

Feb 26: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre ~

May 13: Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World Fest

May 15: Denver, CO - Hi-Dive*

May 16: Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge*

May 17: Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry*

May 18: Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club*

May 19: Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall*

May 20: Cleveland, OH - Mahall's*

May 22: New York, NY - Mercury Lounge*

May 23: Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye*

May 24: Boston, MA - The Sinclair*

May 25: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's*

May 26: Baltimore, MD - Ottobar*

May 27: Durham, NC - The Pinhook*

May 28: Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Purgatory*

May 30: Miami, FL - Gramps*

May 31: Orlando, FL - The Abbey*

Jun 01: Tampa, FL - The Crowbar*

Jun 02: Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar*

Jun 03: New Orleans, LA - Santos*

~ w/ White Reaper, Taipei Houston

* - w/ Graham Hunt