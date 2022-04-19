Nas and Wu-Tang Clan announce ‘NY State of Mind Tour’ (BV presale for Newark)
UPDATE: BROOKLYNVEGAN PRESALE FOR PRUDENTIAL CENTER SHOW HERE.
New York rap legends Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan have announced the co-headlining 'NY State of Mind Tour' for this summer and fall, kicking off in St. Louis on August 30 and wrapping up at LA's Hollywood Bowl on October 4.
The tour doesn't hit NYC proper, but there's a hometown-area date at Newark's Prudential Center on September 13. Tickets for that show go on sale Tuesday (4/26) at 10 AM with a BrooklynVegan presale starting Monday (4/25) at 10 AM. Check back here Monday morning for the password. All dates are listed below.
Wu-Tang Clan / Nas -- 2022 Tour Dates
Tue Aug 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoﬀ Music Center
Fri Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sun Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Thu Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Fri Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Sat Sep 10 – Mansﬁeld, MA – Xﬁnity Center
Tue Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Fri Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiﬀy Lube Live
Sat Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX– Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Mon Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sun Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
