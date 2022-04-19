Nas and Wu-Tang Clan announce ‘NY State of Mind Tour’ (BV presale for Newark)

UPDATE: BROOKLYNVEGAN PRESALE FOR PRUDENTIAL CENTER SHOW HERE.

New York rap legends Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan have announced the co-headlining 'NY State of Mind Tour' for this summer and fall, kicking off in St. Louis on August 30 and wrapping up at LA's Hollywood Bowl on October 4.

The tour doesn't hit NYC proper, but there's a hometown-area date at Newark's Prudential Center on September 13. Tickets for that show go on sale Tuesday (4/26) at 10 AM with a BrooklynVegan presale starting Monday (4/25) at 10 AM. Check back here Monday morning for the password. All dates are listed below.

Wu-Tang Clan / Nas -- 2022 Tour Dates

Tue Aug 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoﬀ Music Center

Fri Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Fri Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Sep 10 – Mansﬁeld, MA – Xﬁnity Center

Tue Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiﬀy Lube Live

Sat Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX– Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

