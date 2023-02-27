Nas headlined MSG, announces tour with Wu-Tang Clan (Barclays Center included)
New York rap legends Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan went on a co-headlining NY State of Mind tour in 2022, and they're bringing it back later this year for dates in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The North American leg begins on September 20 in Nashville, TN and wraps up on October 22 in Highland, CA. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Barclays Center on September 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 9 AM local time, with various presales starting Tuesday, February 28 at 10 AM.
Nas just headlined his first Madison Square Garden show on Friday night (2/24), supporting his 2022 album King's Disease III. He had a few special guests on hand, bringing out Mary J. Blige for "Reminisce," Slick Rick for "Hey Young World," and AZ for "Life’s A Bitch." See pictures from the show, and watch a couple of attendee-taken video clips, below.
NAS & WU-TANG CLAN: 2023 TOUR
Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena
Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Mon June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide
Tues June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
Wed June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2
Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place
Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^
Tue Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sun Oct 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre*