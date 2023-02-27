Nas headlined MSG, announces tour with Wu-Tang Clan (Barclays Center included)

New York rap legends Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan went on a co-headlining NY State of Mind tour in 2022, and they're bringing it back later this year for dates in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The North American leg begins on September 20 in Nashville, TN and wraps up on October 22 in Highland, CA. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Barclays Center on September 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 9 AM local time, with various presales starting Tuesday, February 28 at 10 AM.

Nas just headlined his first Madison Square Garden show on Friday night (2/24), supporting his 2022 album King's Disease III. He had a few special guests on hand, bringing out Mary J. Blige for "Reminisce," Slick Rick for "Hey Young World," and AZ for "Life’s A Bitch." See pictures from the show, and watch a couple of attendee-taken video clips, below.

NAS & WU-TANG CLAN: 2023 TOUR

Tue May 9 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Fri May 12 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat May 13 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

Fri June 2 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

Sat June 3 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Mon June 5 – Berlin, DE – Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

Tues June 6 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Wed June 7 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri June 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Mon June 12 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tue June 13 – London, UK – The O2

Wed Sep 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Sep 22 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sat Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Tue Sep 26 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Sep 29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Wed Oct 04 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Oct 07 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sun Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Oct 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Oct 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Oct 14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Oct 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theatre*