Nas playing City Harvest benefit show at Forest Hills Stadium

Nas will play a benefit show for NYC food rescue organization City Harvest in his home borough of Queens at Forest Hills Stadium on September 23. "I am looking forward to returning to stage for a performance in my hometown—especially since it supports a cause a care deeply about," Nas said. Tickets go on sale Friday (8/13) at 10 AM.

Nas recently released his new album King's Disease II, featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Eminem, EPMD, and more. You can stream it below.