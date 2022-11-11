Nas releases new LP ‘King’s Disease III,’ announces Madison Square Garden show

Nas just released his new album King's Disease III via Mass Appeal, the third installment in his King's Disease series. It was produced by Hit-Boy and you can stream it, and see the cover art and tracklist, below.

Nas also announced a "one night only" NYC show, happening on February 24 at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM ET, with various presales starting Tuesday, November 15 at 10 AM. It's his only upcoming date at the moment.

Nas MSG loading...

Nas - King's Disease III loading...

Nas - King’s Disease III Track List

Ghetto Reporter

Legit

Thun

Michael & Quincy

30

Hood2Hood

Recession Proof

Reminisce

Serious Interlude

I'm On Fire

WTF SMH

Once A Man, Twice A Child

Get Light

First Time

Beef

Don't Shoot

Til My Last Breath (Bonus)