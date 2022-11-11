Nas releases new LP ‘King’s Disease III,’ announces Madison Square Garden show
Nas just released his new album King's Disease III via Mass Appeal, the third installment in his King's Disease series. It was produced by Hit-Boy and you can stream it, and see the cover art and tracklist, below.
Nas also announced a "one night only" NYC show, happening on February 24 at Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM ET, with various presales starting Tuesday, November 15 at 10 AM. It's his only upcoming date at the moment.
Nas - King’s Disease III Track List
Ghetto Reporter
Legit
Thun
Michael & Quincy
30
Hood2Hood
Recession Proof
Reminisce
Serious Interlude
I'm On Fire
WTF SMH
Once A Man, Twice A Child
Get Light
First Time
Beef
Don't Shoot
Til My Last Breath (Bonus)