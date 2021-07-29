Nas releasing ‘King’s Disease II’ next week

Nas has announced that he'll be releasing a sequel to his Grammy-winning 2020 album King's Disease, and it will be out soon. King’s Disease II drops August 6 at midnight EST via Mass Appeal Records. While the tracklist and other details haven't been revealed yet, Nas did share the cover art to the album which you can see below.

The first King's Disease was entirely produced by Hit-Boy with Gabriel “G Code” Zardes as co-executive producer.

Nas was on hand to break ground on NYC's Hip Hop Museum in The Bronx.

