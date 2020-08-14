Nas releasing new album ‘King’s Disease’ next week, shares “Ultra Black”

Nas has announced a new album, King's Disease, and it's coming in one week (Friday, August 21). The first single is "Ultra Black," which finds Nas in his element, rapping about black excellence over a kinetic beat by Hit-Boy. This sounds a lot more like the Nas you know and love than the Nas of 2018's Kanye-produced Nasir, so stay tuned to see if the rest of King's Disease delivers. Meanwhile, listen to "Ultra Black" below.

Nas also recently took part in Public Enemy's new version of "Fight the Power." After Nasir, he released The Lost Tapes II, the sequel to 2002's The Lost Tapes, which features previously unreleased songs from 2006-2012.

--

25 Best Rap and R&B Albums of the 2010s

See albums 100-26 here.