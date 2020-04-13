Nas, Swae Lee, Trippie Redd & more performing on 48-hour virtual festival

LiveXLive and TikTok are throwing a 48 hour virtual music festival, Billboard reports. "Music Lives" livestreams on April 17-19, and proceeds will go to MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund. Over 35 artists, including Nas, Anitta, Arcángel, Big Gigantic (DJ Set), Brytiago, Curtis Roach, DJ Bash, DJ Pope, Dr. Fresch, Eladio Carrion, Fonseca, Gente De Zona, Gigolo y la Exce, Gioli & Assia, Kevvo, Elephante, Maddy O’Neal, Matoma, Maxi, Michigander, Mihali, Nahko, Nik West, No Suits, Rafa Pabon, Snbrn, Stefan Benz, Swae Lee, Tabi, The Funk Hunters, Trippie Redd, Two Feet, Two Friends, and 10K.Caash will perform, and there will also be programming related to wellness, mindfulness, and self-care while quarantining.

The Music Lives schedule is still TBA, but it's set to overlap with and incorporate Global Citizen and the World Health Organization's One World: Together at Home broadcast, which airs on April 18 at 8 PM ET. That includes appearances from Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, and more