Nas taps Freddie Gibbs, Cordae & Hit-Boy for new version of ’93 freestyle “Life Is Like A Dice Game”

Back in 1993, Nas dropped a freestyle called "Life Is Like A Dice Game," which was recorded during the sessions for his instant-classic 1994 debut album Illmatic. The song remained unfinished and bootlegged for years, but now -- 28 years later -- Nas has finished the song with help from producer Hit-Boy and guest verses from Freddie Gibbs and Cordae. It's been released as the third installment of RapCaviar x Spotify Singles, and as Nas tells it, Carl Chery from Spotify really helped the whole thing come together.

"Spotify pulled out a leak from the 90s that I did eons ago, and asked if I could resurrect it," Nas said. "I can’t remember where I recorded it, or who produced it - maybe Easy Moe Bee, he was killin' the game at the time! Carl Chery from Spotify suggested we connect with Freddie & Cordae to bring the song new life and I loved it."

The new version still sounds like a classic Nas song, and Freddie and Cordae fit right in. Listen below...