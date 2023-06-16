Nashville chaotic hardcore band Circuit Circuit announce new EP, share “Deleted Skin”

Nashville's Circuit Circuit make a chaotic, discordant twist on hardcore that they call "glitch punk," and they're gearing up to release their new EP Body Songs on July 7 via Dark Trail Records (pre-order). The EP was mastered by The Callous Daoboys vocalist Carson Pace, features artwork by Daoboys bassist Jackie Buckalew, and it was mixed by Die On Mars engineer Corey Bautista. It's got five songs, and lead single "Deleted Skin" is out now. If you can picture a cross between like, An Albatross and Circle Takes The Square, you might have somewhat of an idea of what to expect here, and for all the chaos, Circuit Circuit sound like they're completely in control. Listen below.

Circuit Circuit are also doing a live set at a rave in Tennessee on Saturday (6/17), playing Knoxville Hardcore Fest next weekend, and they're opening for Belushi Speedball in Mufreesboro in July.

Tracklist

1. I Dream The World Awake

2. Slander Eats Slander

3. Deleted Skin

4. Blood In My Eye (Holy Human)

5.