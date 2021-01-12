Nashville hardcore band Thirdface announce debut LP for Exploding In Sound (stream a track)

Nashville hardcore band Thirdface (whose drummer Shibby Poole is also in the Relapse-signed metal band Yautja) emerged with the 2018 EP/demo A Demonstration of Righteous Aggression, and they're now set to release their debut full-length Do It With A Smile on March 5 via Exploding In Sound (pre-order). It includes re-recordings of "Local" and "No Relief" from the demo, and of recent singles "Legendary Suffering" and "Grasping At The Root," as well as the new "Villains!", which premieres in this post.

"When writing 'Villains!' I was watching a lot of Fist of the North Star, which gives the song its title," vocalist Kathryn Edwards tells us. "I wanted to write a song about tearing some evil down from its pedestal like Ken from FOTNS would do. But decided to speak on reality which has a lot more inescapable horrors and villains. This one is about the irons of wage slavery." That concept is matched by the intensity in Kathryn's powerhouse screams and the aggression of the song, which works in bits of gloomy post-hardcore, whiplash-inducting punk, metallic riffage, and more. It's a ripper, as you can hear for yourself below.

To get an even better feel of what to expect from Thirdface, watch a live video and stream their previous recordings below as well....

Tracklist

01. Customary

02. Local

03. Chosen

04. Grasping at the Root

05. Buck

06. Ally

07. Villians!

08. Legendary Suffering

09. No Requiem For The Wicked

10. Interlude

11. No Hope

12. No Relief

