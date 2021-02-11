Nashville hardcore band Thirdface share “No Requiem For The Wicked” off upcoming debut LP
Nashville hardcore band Thirdface recently released their killer new song "Villains!" off their upcoming debut LP Do It With A Smile (due 3/5 via Exploding In Sound), and now they've released another new single "No Requiem For The Wicked," which is even more of a ripper than the last single. It clocks in at under a minute and a half, it has a whiplash-inducing mid-section, and vocalist Kathryn Edwards sounds absolutely furious. Listen below.