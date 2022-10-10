Nashville’s awesome Snooper on tour now with Silicone Prairie (dates, videos, streams)

Nashville band Snooper formed at the start of the start of the pandemic by Connor Cummins (Spodee Boy), and visual/video artist Blair Tramel. Their sound is an adrenalized mix of mutant punk and garage rock, with a little twee and art rock in there as well. The band quickly became known for their high-energy sets and we fell in love when we caught them at SXSW. Though not the same as being there, you can also check out that exact show for yourself thanks to YouTube:

In the past year they've also played Gonerfest and the Bikini Kill-headlined Mosswood Meltdown, as well as shows with Amyl and the Sniffers, Guerilla Toss, Angel Du$t, Sheer Mag, Dehd, JEFF the Brotherhood, and Be Your Own Pet. Check out more video and some of their recent releases, below.

Snooper are currently on tour with Kansas City's Silicone Prairie and play Toronto tonight (10/10), Montreal on Tuesday (10/11) and hit NYC on Wednesday (10/12) at TV Eye with Chronopage and Patti. They've also got shows in Boston, Philly and DC. All tour dates are listed below.

Silicone Prairie make equally hyperactive art-punk, with shades of Devo, and you can listen to their 2021 album My Life on the Silicone Prairie below.

Snooper - 2022 Tour Dates

10/10 - Toronto @ Seascape *

10/11 - Montreal @ Casa Del Popolo *

10/12 - NYC @ T.V. Eye *

10/13 - Boston @ Lilypad *

10/14 - Philly @ Fotoclub *

10/15 - DC @ Rhizome *

10/22 - Memphis, TN / Hi-Tone Café

10/26 - Nashville, TN / DRKMTTR

11/23 - Nashville, TN / Exit In

* with Silicone Prairie