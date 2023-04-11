Nashville’s Snõõper prep debut album for Third Man, share “Pod” video

Nashville mutoid DIY art-punks Snõõper have announced their debut album, Super Snõõper, which be out July 14 via Third Man Records.

The first single from the album is "Pod," which typifies the group's manic pop thrill style. “ʻPodʼ was written over the pandemic, when people only felt comfortable being around other members of their ʻpod,ʼ" say the band. "Itʼs wild to think about that as a concept in hindsight. When we formed our pods, however, our anxieties began to multiply and everything felt so extreme. Our pods confirmed and echoed our worst fears. Everything felt dark and all anyone could do was blame someone else for why we all felt so bad.”

The video for "Pod" was made by Owen Summers and Nikki Milan Houston, who mix phantasmagoric stop-motion animation with the footage of Snõõper's wild live performances. Watch that below.

Snõõper, who we picked as a Band to See at SXSW 2023, have shows in the South this spring, as well as Australian dates this summer. All are listed below.

Super Snõõper:

1. Intro

2. Bed Bugs

3. Pod

4. Fitness

5. Powerball

6. Xerox

7. Fruit Fly

8. Inventory

9. Stretching 1 (vinyl only)

10. Stretching 2 (vinyl only)

11. Defect

12. Town Topic

13. Music For Spies

14. Microbe

15. Unable

16. Running

Snõõper - 2023 Tour Dates

Fri. April 14 - Nashville, TN @ So Junk

Sat. April 15 - Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Spring Brewery Sun. April 23 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine *

Sun. May 7 - Nashville, TN @ Tennessee Brew Works Fri. June 2 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

Sat. June 3 - Savannah, GA @ Dog Days Fest ^

Sun. June 4 - Atlanta, GA @ Sabbath ^

Mon. June 5 - Nashville, TN @ So Junk ^

Fri. June 16 - Gold Coast, AU @ Vinnies Dive Bar #

Sat. June 17 - Brisbane, AU @ The Bearded Lady # Thu. June 22 - Wollongong, AU @ La La Laʼs

Fri. June 23 - Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory #+ Sun. June 25 - Newcastle, AU @ Hamilton Station Hotel Thu. June 29 - Canberra, AU @ Sideway Bar

Fri. June 30 - Melbourne, AU @ Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar Sat. July 1 - Melbourne, AU @ Nighthawks %

Sun. July 2 - San Francisco, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown