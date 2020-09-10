Nassau Coliseum would become full-time music venue in new proposal

The New York Islanders are moving operations to UBS Arena at Belmont Park in 2021, and when that happens, their former home, Nassau Coliseum, may be downsized and turned into a full-time music venue, according to Newsday.

Developers Oak View Group and New York Arena Partners, a group of sports executives that includes Islanders owners Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky, and Mets CEO Jeff Wilpon, are spearheading the proposed plan, which would reduce the venue's capacity by around half. “Our concept is, what if we create one of the best and busiest music theaters in all of the country?” Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke said. “It is the hole in the marketplace on Long Island and we see it could become a complement to Radio City Music Hall.”

Nassau Coliseum has hosted live music for decades when hockey games weren't being played, with everyone from Elvis to Elton John, David Bowie, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Madonna, Pink Floyd, Bruce Springsteen, and more having performed there over the years.

The Coliseum closed when the pandemic hit in March, and then the owners Onexim Sports and Entertainment announced it would not reopen. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran since announced that the county had made a deal with Nassau Live Center to take over management of the venue.

Newsday reports that Nassau Live Center head Nick Mastroianni II is still trying to have The Islanders play the 2020-2021 season at the coliseum before they move to Belmont Park.