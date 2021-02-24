Natalie Bergman channels psychedelic gospel-soul on debut solo LP for Third Man (new video)

Natalie Bergman may be best known for fronting the alt-pop band Wild Belle, but now she signed to Jack White's Third Man Records as a solo artist and will release her debut solo album Mercy on May 7 via the label (pre-order). It finds her putting a psychedelic spin on vintage gospel-soul, as you can hear on recent single "Talk To The Lord" and the just-released "Shine Your Light On Me." We're premiering the Supremes-on-The-Ed-Sullivan-Show-inspired video for the latter.

"'Shine Your Light On Me' is a love song. It's a prayer," Natalie tells us. "A heartbroken melody hoping for sunshine. I had the privilege of working alongside my favorite artists and musicians on this film. I built my dream set design with Hanrui Wang and we played with mirrors and shadows. Light and darkness. I was inspired by Diana Ross & The Supremes' 1967 performance of 'Reflections.' I imagined this song would be accompanied by visuals that might remind you of a late '60s television performance i.e. The Ed Sullivan Show."

"I wore a vintage mirror dress by Paco Rabanne," Natalie continues. "I liked the idea of wearing his dress because it reflects the light, and light is the inherent message behind this music. It's tender and lonely, but it is hopeful. I recorded the song with Elsa Harris & The Larry Landfair singers in Chicago. Elsa can really wail on the piano. When she is in the room, God is in the room. One of the fun things about making a record is being able to bring people together. It was a beautiful amalgam of artists that helped create the vision of this song and video."

The new album was largely self-produced, with some additional production by Natalie's brother/Wild Belle co-founder Elliot Bergman, as well as Erik Hall. It also features vocals by Elsa Harris and the Larry Landfair Singers, who Natalie sang with at her father's funeral, and mastering by Warren Defever of His Name Is Alive.

Watch the videos for both singles below...