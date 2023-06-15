Natanael Cano announces ‘Nata Montana’ album ft. Peso Pluma, Junior H, Gabito Ballesteros & more

Very shortly after the rapidly-rising Mexican singer/rapper Peso Pluma announced his new album Genesis, which features multiple guests including Natanael Cano, Natanael--who's credited with helping to pioneer the corridos tumbados genre that Peso Pluma has been popularizing on a global level--announced his own new album, which features multiple guests including Peso Pluma.

The album is called Nata Montana--both the title and artwork are Scarface references. Peso Pluma and Gabito Ballesteros are on recent single "AMG," and Peso Pluma also appears on the song "Pancake." Other guests include Junior H, Tito Torbellino Jr, Hernan Trejo, Amilkar Galaviz, Chino Pacas, and Dan Sanchez. The album also includes recent singles "Como Es Arriba Es Abajo" and "Pacas De Billetes." It comes out June 30 via Warner Music Latina/Rancho Humilde.

Nata Montana loading...

Tracklist

1. Cuerno Azulado (ft. Gabito Ballesteros)

2. Dirán De Mi (ft. Tito Torbellino Jr)

3. Mas Altas Que Bajadas

4. La Lokerona (ft. Hernan Trejo)

5. Un Convoy (ft. Amilkar Galaviz)

6. Pancake (ft. Peso Pluma)

7. Viejo Lobo

8. AFS

9. Eres (ft. Junior H)

10. Mi Bello Ángel

11. En Corto (ft. Chino Pacas)

12. AMG (ft. Peso Pluma & Gabito Ballesteros)

13. Como Es Arriba Es Abajo (ft. Dan Sanchez)

14. Pacas De Billetes

15. Dando y dando

16. Ghini