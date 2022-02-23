Nate Bergman taps members of Thursday, My Chemical Romance & more for new LP (new videos)
Singer/songwriter (and Lionize vocalist/guitarist) Nate Bergman is set to release a new album, Metaphysical Change, on May 20 via Velocity Records (pre-order). It was produced by Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, etc), and it features contributions from Thursday drummer Tucker Rule, Coheed & Cambria guitarist Travis Stever, My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero, former Opeth member Per Wiberg, acclaimed bassist Karina Rykman, and more. We're premiering the album's first two singles: the tender folk/country song "Losers Game" and the hard-rocking "Just Like Dylan Said." The latter comes with a live session video featuring Nate and a band made up of Tucker Rule, Travis Stever, Karina Rykman, and backing vocalists Rona Rawls and Deborah Bond. Here's what Nate says about both songs:
"Losers Game" is the score to a movie I made up in my head about unrequited love. Remembering someone you were in love with as a distant and painful memory. It’s a song about loss and hopelessness - and being reminded of these feelings everywhere you go. Sometimes when you look backwards in time it’s the only way to really understand what you felt at the time.
"Just Like Dylan Said" tries to convey the cyclical nature of the American Socio-Economic and political landscape and exactly what it was like to come home from Europe to a spring and summer that were so volatile. So many things exploded all at once between elections, covid, BLM protests, economic shutdowns, Police brutality - everything just came to a boiling point. I was walking around the protests in DC and realized it was what I had seen on TV and in movies from the ’60s.
About the live video for "Just Like Dylan Said," Nate adds, "The live video (and it is live) is our second pass (we made it to the second chorus on the first try) at the song and was recorded nine minutes after we first started playing together. Magic in a bottle." Watch that and the Noah Harald-directed music video for "Losers Game" below.
We recently caught Nate in NYC with Thursday, Cursive, and The Appleseed Cast, where he not only opened the show but also filled in with both Thursday and The Appleseed Cast, who were down members due to COVID. Nate plays three shows with Cursive and The Appleseed Cast this week, and then all three bands link back up with Thursday for more shows, including one in Thursday's home state of NJ on February 27 at Starland Ballroom. Nate has dates with Clutch after that. All are listed below.
Tracklist
01. Lords of Water, Lords of Grain
02. Just Like Dylan Said
03. Livin’ on the Line
04. Sweet Maria
05. Loser's Game
06. Ode to Manchester
07. Goodbye Munich
08. Into My Arms
09. Highway Friend
10. Dark Horse, Sweet Horse
11. America, It’s Not You, It’s Me
12. Repeats Until You Die
13. Amaryllis
Nate Bergman -- 2022 Tour Dates
Supporting Cursive and Appleseed Cast
Feb. 23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Feb. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Feb. 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend
Supporting Thursday
Feb. 27 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Feb. 28 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
Mar. 01 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Mar. 02 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Mar. 04 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
Mar. 05 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
Mar. 07 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Mar. 09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
Mar. 10 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
Mar. 11 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
Mar. 13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
Supporting Clutch
Apr. 27 – So Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Apr. 29 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Apr. 30 – Providence, RI @ The Strand
May 01 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
May 03 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology
May 10 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
May 12 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
May 13 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom
May 14 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s
May 15 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
May 17 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
May 18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
May 22 – Richmond, VA @ The National