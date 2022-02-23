Nate Bergman taps members of Thursday, My Chemical Romance & more for new LP (new videos)

Singer/songwriter (and Lionize vocalist/guitarist) Nate Bergman is set to release a new album, Metaphysical Change, on May 20 via Velocity Records (pre-order). It was produced by Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, etc), and it features contributions from Thursday drummer Tucker Rule, Coheed & Cambria guitarist Travis Stever, My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero, former Opeth member Per Wiberg, acclaimed bassist Karina Rykman, and more. We're premiering the album's first two singles: the tender folk/country song "Losers Game" and the hard-rocking "Just Like Dylan Said." The latter comes with a live session video featuring Nate and a band made up of Tucker Rule, Travis Stever, Karina Rykman, and backing vocalists Rona Rawls and Deborah Bond. Here's what Nate says about both songs:

"Losers Game" is the score to a movie I made up in my head about unrequited love. Remembering someone you were in love with as a distant and painful memory. It’s a song about loss and hopelessness - and being reminded of these feelings everywhere you go. Sometimes when you look backwards in time it’s the only way to really understand what you felt at the time. "Just Like Dylan Said" tries to convey the cyclical nature of the American Socio-Economic and political landscape and exactly what it was like to come home from Europe to a spring and summer that were so volatile. So many things exploded all at once between elections, covid, BLM protests, economic shutdowns, Police brutality - everything just came to a boiling point. I was walking around the protests in DC and realized it was what I had seen on TV and in movies from the ’60s.

About the live video for "Just Like Dylan Said," Nate adds, "The live video (and it is live) is our second pass (we made it to the second chorus on the first try) at the song and was recorded nine minutes after we first started playing together. Magic in a bottle." Watch that and the Noah Harald-directed music video for "Losers Game" below.

We recently caught Nate in NYC with Thursday, Cursive, and The Appleseed Cast, where he not only opened the show but also filled in with both Thursday and The Appleseed Cast, who were down members due to COVID. Nate plays three shows with Cursive and The Appleseed Cast this week, and then all three bands link back up with Thursday for more shows, including one in Thursday's home state of NJ on February 27 at Starland Ballroom. Nate has dates with Clutch after that. All are listed below.

Tracklist

01. Lords of Water, Lords of Grain

02. Just Like Dylan Said

03. Livin’ on the Line

04. Sweet Maria

05. Loser's Game

06. Ode to Manchester

07. Goodbye Munich

08. Into My Arms

09. Highway Friend

10. Dark Horse, Sweet Horse

11. America, It’s Not You, It’s Me

12. Repeats Until You Die

13. Amaryllis

Nate Bergman -- 2022 Tour Dates

Supporting Cursive and Appleseed Cast

Feb. 23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Feb. 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Feb. 26 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend

Supporting Thursday

Feb. 27 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Feb. 28 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

Mar. 01 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Mar. 02 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Mar. 04 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

Mar. 05 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Mar. 07 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Mar. 09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Mar. 10 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

Mar. 11 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

Mar. 13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Supporting Clutch

Apr. 27 – So Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Apr. 29 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Apr. 30 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

May 01 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

May 03 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

May 10 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

May 12 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

May 13 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom

May 14 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

May 15 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

May 17 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

May 18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

May 22 – Richmond, VA @ The National