Nate Dionne (Glocca Morra, Snowing) preps new solo EP, shares “In Blood”

OG emo revivalist Nate Dionne has played in Glocca Morra, Snowing, Street Smart Cyclist, post-Algernon Cadwallader band Dogs On Acid, and more over the years, and lately he's been focusing on his solo career. He put out his debut solo LP Love Is Always Worth It in 2020, and now he's gearing up to put out a new EP, Fantasy, on July 25 via Gentle Reminder and Home Late Records. Nate made it with Pat Conaboy (Spirit of the Beehive, Gladie, etc) on drums, and it was mixed by Tim Jordan. It's got five songs, including new single "In Blood," a warped, fuzzed-out song that sounds like putting a classic punk anthem through a meat grinder. Check it out below.

Nate and his band also have upcoming shows with Golden Apples on July 26 in New Haven, CT and July 28 in Providence, RI.

Tracklist

1. Delta

2. In Blood

3. SWP

4. Drawn On

5. Fantasy