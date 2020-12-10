Nathan Fielder & Emma Stone starring in new Safdie Brothers series ‘The Curse’

Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone are starring in a new Safdie Brothers TV series titled The Curse that is being produced by A24 for Showtime. That may be enough to fill your bingo card right there, but here's the one-sentence synopsis: “a genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.”

The Safdies (Uncut Gems), Stone, and Fielder will all serve as producers on The Curse, which has gotten a full season order from Showtime. That's all the info we have so far, so stay tuned. Will Daniel Lopatin do the score?

Meanwhile, Nathan Fielder is one of the producers on HBO's wonderful docu-series How To With John Wilson which just got picked up for a second season. He recently posted an "Anatomy of a Scene" making-of short on his YouTube which he hosts and, not unlike on Nathan for You, ends up being more about him than How to With John Wilson. Watch that below.