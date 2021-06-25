Nathan Fielder making new series for HBO, ‘The Rehearsal’

Nathan Fielder is bringing his new TV series to HBO. It's titled The Rehearsal and Deadline reports that HBO has given it a full series order and is part of his overall development deal that gave us last year's wonderful How To With John Wilson. As to what it's about, Deadline says: "In a world where nothing seems to ever work out as you had hoped, Nathan Fielder gives people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives."

There is no word on whether The Rehearsal is a scripted series or a "reality" show like his brilliant Comedy Central series Nathan for You (we'd bet the latter), but Fielder will write, direct, and star in the series, and is also one of the show's executive producers. Stay tuned for more details.

This is not the only new series Nathan has on the way. There's also The Curse, a series he co-created with the Safdie Brothers and co-stars in with Emma Stone. No word on a release date for that yet either.