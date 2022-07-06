Nathan Fielder shares the trailer for his new HBO Max show ‘The Rehearsal’

Five years after the amazing Nathan For You series finale, Nathan Fielder is back with a new squirmy reality comedy, The Rehearsal, which premieres July 15 via HBO Max. Here's the official synopsis: "Nathan Fielder returns to television for a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by 'rehearsing' them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?"

The trailer for The Rehearsal has just been released. "I've been told my personality can make people uncomfortable," Fielder says in voiceover at the start of the trailer, and Nathan For You viewers know that he inserts himself into other people's stories in hilarious, complicated and very uncomfortable ways. The trailer is pretty incredible and you can watch below.

Fielder is also on the cover of this week's New York Magazine and you can read their feature article here.