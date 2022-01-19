Nathan Gray & the Iron Roses share new video, touring

Boysetsfire frontman Nathan Gray is also an Americana-tinged solo artist, and in December he released a new album as Nathan Gray & the Iron Roses called Rebel Songs (order yours from End Hits Records). "It is wildly more vulnerable and nerve wracking to sing these lyrics as opposed to screaming them," Nathan says of the project. "There’s no place to hide the words. It’s no longer range induced. It is a very exposed feeling, but it is exactly what I needed, and what my music needed - to be stripped back down to its core, and put a focus on the message itself."

The album was produced by Brian McTernan, and includes a song featuring Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath, it's got a similar punk-goes-folk vibe to solo artists like Hot Water Music's Chuck Ragan and AVAIL's Tim Barry. Like both of them, Nathan knows to make real-deal folk music, but he's still got a little of his usual punk grit intact. If you haven't heard the album, it's very worth changing that and you can stream it in full below.

We're now premiering the video for the song "Fired Up," and here's what Nathan tells us about this one: "'Fired Up' is really meant to be a song to electrify us - to inspire an energy of action when we may find it hard to see a way out of a dark spot. Often, when things are very bleak, the light we are looking for is inside ourselves, and we simply need to call it out into existence. 'Fired Up' became a mantra of sorts as I wrote it. The Doo-Wop style (which includes some fun backing vocals by bandmates Phil Smith and Becky Fontaine) made sense to me, as it conveys a simple, straightforward energy that is undeniably infectious." Check it out below.

Nathan is also hitting the road with BlackGuyFawkes, including a show at Knitting Factory Brooklyn on March 16 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Nathan Gray & the Iron Roses -- 2022 Tour Dates

2/25 - Providence, RI @ Askew

2/26 - Boston, MA @ O'Briens

3/01 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse

3/02 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing Co.

3/03 - Knoxville, TN @ Brickyard Bar and Grill

3/04 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers

3/05 - St Louis, MO @ Red Flag

3/06 - Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop

3/07 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

3/08 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

3/09 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

3/10 - Hamtramck, MI @ Small's

3/11 - Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue

3/12 - Columbus, OH @ Spacebar

3/13 - Nashville, TN @ Springwater

3/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Boggs

3/15 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

3/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Knitting Factory

3/17 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

3/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milk Boy