Nathan Gray, David Combs, Long Neck & more playing anti-Texas abortion ban virtual fundraiser

Exotic Fever Records is throwing a virtual fundraiser concert in response to the recent Texas abortion ban to raise money for the Texas Equal Access Fund, which "provides emotional and financial support to people who are seeking abortion care." It happens October 8 at 8 PM ET on the Exotic Fever YouTube page with Nathan Gray (of Boysetsfire), David Combs (of Bad Moves), Lily Mastrodimos (of Long Neck), Lung, Cooper, Ximena, and Andrea Lisi (of Cool Moon), plus speakers Casie Pierce (Development Director, TEA Fund) and Barbie H. (Texas Reproductive Justice Activist).

They're taking donations here. More info at the Facebook event. Flyer (designed by Jeanne D'Angelo) above.

